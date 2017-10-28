WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Through the past darkly

Re: Through the past darkly
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:03 am
Scarlet Pimpernell


Joined: Sun Feb 23, 2014 5:43 pm
Posts: 1002
Inflatable_Armadillo wrote:
We don't have any reasons or any numbers, in fact we don't have anything written down by the Council, 88M or Yorkcourt. The only thing the Council have seemingly written down is their press statement, which they released without giving either the Trust or the Club usual courtesy of issuing directly to us.

That is it!


If nothing was indicated to the club why did we walk away before the deadline date of the 31/10/2017.
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:08 am
Shifty Cat



Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4093
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
If nothing was indicated to the club why did we walk away before the deadline date of the 31/10/2017.

Going on what IA above and has said before, they haven't walked away from any negotiating. The Council have just been underhand like they have been throughout this whole process and waited till MC was out of the Country on holiday and made us out to be the bad guys. I mean seriously what kind of way is that to do business and keep any kind of trust between the parties going, apart from to try to manipulate the masses. Which it seems to have done, just look at the supposed more hardcore RL fans opinon on VT of the situation. The fact is everyone of them, if they were in our place atm and had been through all the crap we've been through the years, they'd all change their tune.

And just to reiterate what IA has previously said-

What deal 'they are' offering? The only pieces of paper that have been produced, have been produced by the club and the trust. The club and the trust have not seen one scrap of paper from WMDC, Mackie or 88M, not even a single sentence. They don't even take any meeting minutes!!! They got sent a copy of our proposed HoT and then ran to the press, without the usual and common courtesy of sending it to us first, and said that the club had broken off negotiation!
