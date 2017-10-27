WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Through the past darkly

Re: Through the past darkly
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:53 am
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11450
Location: The City of Wakefield
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
:lol: That narrows it down a bit.


Well it's not Wakey or Cas is it? 8)

FWIW - He's a Warrington supporter.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:31 am
PopTart User avatar
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9610
Location: wakefield
charlie63wildcat wrote:
You really should make yourself known. You are so obviously such a fair minded and righteous individual. We all need to know who you are so we can learn more


I have to say I agree with him.

Of course we all want the best for Trinity but without the reasons and numbers it us hard to see who is at fault and what needs to be done to correct it.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:57 pm
vastman User avatar
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26465
Location: Poodle Power!
PopTart wrote:
I have to say I agree with him.

Of course we all want the best for Trinity but without the reasons and numbers it us hard to see who is at fault and what needs to be done to correct it.


Incredible
Last edited by vastman on Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:49 pm, edited 1 time in total.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:15 pm
roverman Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Sep 06, 2013 6:57 pm
Posts: 81
Bang on vastman there's a few like that on here,stand by your club and the best chairman I've ever known
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:38 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3084
PopTart wrote:
I have to say I agree with him.

Of course we all want the best for Trinity but without the reasons and numbers it us hard to see who is at fault and what needs to be done to correct it.


If you read IA's post the Club/Trust have not had any numbers put to it. The only document that has been produced is the Heads of Terms that has been prepared by the Trust and Club which reflects the deal that we all thought had been agreed but it would appear that the deal has been changed.
//www.orlandovilla.org.uk
//www.orlandovilla.org.uk
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:48 pm
JINJER User avatar
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6490
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Sandal Cat wrote:
If you read IA's post the Club/Trust have not had any numbers put to it. The only document that has been produced is the Heads of Terms that has been prepared by the Trust and Club which reflects the deal that we all thought had been agreed but it would appear that the deal has been changed.

This isn't a criticism but.....If that's the case why have the trust including MC and CB, sat back and taken this, why not come out fighting and put the record straight, they're going for public sympathy, the old " it's not our fault it's the clubs fault" scenario. Give it to the press, put them straight, Jeremy Cross at the Daily Star seems to like this sort of thing.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 2:06 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3084
JINJER wrote:
This isn't a criticism but.....If that's the case why have the trust including MC and CB, sat back and taken this, why not come out fighting and put the record straight, they're going for public sympathy, the old " it's not our fault it's the clubs fault" scenario. Give it to the press, put them straight, Jeremy Cross at the Daily Star seems to like this sort of thing.


Timing, can't really say anymore other than the Club made a statement regarding seeking legal advice which is in conjunction with the Trust.

Believe me the Club and Trust are not just sitting back and taking this we are still working away.
//www.orlandovilla.org.uk
//www.orlandovilla.org.uk
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 2:51 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 124
roverman wrote:
Bang on vastman there's a few like that on here,stand by your club and the best chairman I've ever known

Your post does not make sense now vastman has retracted his contentious post.
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:14 pm
Inflatable_Armadillo User avatar
Joined: Wed May 30, 2007 9:41 am
Posts: 4232
Location: Varies according to where I am!
PopTart wrote:
I have to say I agree with him.

Of course we all want the best for Trinity but without the reasons and numbers it us hard to see who is at fault and what needs to be done to correct it.


We don't have any reasons or any numbers, in fact we don't have anything written down by the Council, 88M or Yorkcourt. The only thing the Council have seemingly written down is their press statement, which they released without giving either the Trust or the Club usual courtesy of issuing directly to us.

That is it!
Change is inevitable
...except from a vending machine!

BillyRhino wrote:
So in best IA mode ..<.Possibley World Class, could be the greatest thing since sliced bread....am personally very excited, and confidently expect him to prove my predictions are bang on target.... Alternatively he could be rubbish>

IA mode off. :wink:
