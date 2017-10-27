|
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
:lol: That narrows it down a bit.
Well it's not Wakey or Cas is it?
FWIW - He's a Warrington supporter.
Wakefield TRINITY
Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:31 am
charlie63wildcat wrote:
You really should make yourself known. You are so obviously such a fair minded and righteous individual. We all need to know who you are so we can learn more
I have to say I agree with him.
Of course we all want the best for Trinity but without the reasons and numbers it us hard to see who is at fault and what needs to be done to correct it.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:57 pm
PopTart wrote:
I have to say I agree with him.
Of course we all want the best for Trinity but without the reasons and numbers it us hard to see who is at fault and what needs to be done to correct it.
Incredible
Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:15 pm
Bang on vastman there's a few like that on here,stand by your club and the best chairman I've ever known
Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:38 pm
PopTart wrote:
I have to say I agree with him.
Of course we all want the best for Trinity but without the reasons and numbers it us hard to see who is at fault and what needs to be done to correct it.
If you read IA's post the Club/Trust have not had any numbers put to it. The only document that has been produced is the Heads of Terms that has been prepared by the Trust and Club which reflects the deal that we all thought had been agreed but it would appear that the deal has been changed.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:48 pm
Sandal Cat wrote:
If you read IA's post the Club/Trust have not had any numbers put to it. The only document that has been produced is the Heads of Terms that has been prepared by the Trust and Club which reflects the deal that we all thought had been agreed but it would appear that the deal has been changed.
This isn't a criticism but.....If that's the case why have the trust including MC and CB, sat back and taken this, why not come out fighting and put the record straight, they're going for public sympathy, the old " it's not our fault it's the clubs fault" scenario. Give it to the press, put them straight, Jeremy Cross at the Daily Star seems to like this sort of thing.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 2:06 pm
JINJER wrote:
This isn't a criticism but.....If that's the case why have the trust including MC and CB, sat back and taken this, why not come out fighting and put the record straight, they're going for public sympathy, the old " it's not our fault it's the clubs fault" scenario. Give it to the press, put them straight, Jeremy Cross at the Daily Star seems to like this sort of thing.
Timing, can't really say anymore other than the Club made a statement regarding seeking legal advice which is in conjunction with the Trust.
Believe me the Club and Trust are not just sitting back and taking this we are still working away.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 2:51 pm
roverman wrote:
Bang on vastman there's a few like that on here,stand by your club and the best chairman I've ever known
Your post does not make sense now vastman has retracted his contentious post.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:14 pm
PopTart wrote:
I have to say I agree with him.
Of course we all want the best for Trinity but without the reasons and numbers it us hard to see who is at fault and what needs to be done to correct it.
We don't have any reasons or any numbers, in fact we don't have anything written down by the Council, 88M or Yorkcourt. The only thing the Council have seemingly written down is their press statement, which they released without giving either the Trust or the Club usual courtesy of issuing directly to us.
That is it!
