Khlav Kalash wrote: I don't think £100k for a revamped BV is that bad considering Trinity were paying £125k to the BOI , however I said a while back the club should accept the terms as council/Yorkcourt would go for an angle where the club are portrayed as the bad guy and sadly this has proved to be the case. Hopefully Michael Carter and the Trust's response will get the same coverage by the local Box mouthpiece.



Oh and Wallhead, I've never heard of you but I'm aghast at the amount of rate payers money you so called earn.

It's shocking when you consider how much Yorkcourt and 88m stand to make from the deal. Whatever it costs to build the stadium it's fraction on what they will make out of N/M and the BV development.Even if we do get the stadium where are the other amenities originally promised as part of the agreement. No services to build nothing. Just a stadium that in real cost terms is about 6 million then they have the cheek to ask us to pay to play at a stadium that should rightly be owned by the trust! WMDC nor anyone else should have any say in how much we get charged, only the Trust.It's so bent it's almost straightened up again. As for the running cost isn't that included in the lease payments which I assume are separate or have I got that bit wrong, must admit it's confusing.