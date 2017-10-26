WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Through the past darkly

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Through the past darkly

Post a reply
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:46 pm
Tricky2309 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3739
Sacred Cow wrote:
As a point of note Box never said there would be a 'perfect agreement' for this BV deal, that was about Newmarket back in April. Yorkcourt kyboshed that one with the pointless 'new' HoT and they have no legal requirement or no intention to change the S106 now. For this one Box stated that there would be a commercial rent to pay to a trust. How much and which trust is the key.


Be interesting to know the full facts of what the deal was then. However, the council were able to negotiate a s106 that will see a private entity in cas tigers own a new ground for a quid but seemingly cannot make yorkcourt deliver a community stadium that they promised and appear to have aided and abetted them in avoiding doing the right thing

On a side note I believe Box is 70 now. Surely he must have to retire soon?
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:34 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10737
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
I don't think £100k for a revamped BV is that bad considering Trinity were paying £125k to the BOI, however I said a while back the club should accept the terms as council/Yorkcourt would go for an angle where the club are portrayed as the bad guy and sadly this has proved to be the case. Hopefully Michael Carter and the Trust's response will get the same coverage by the local Box mouthpiece.

Oh and Wallhead, I've never heard of you but I'm aghast at the amount of rate payers money you so called earn.
1/10
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:27 pm
BOJ042 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 106
SHOMOZZAL!!!!!!! at all it means is no more Wakefield team in the city regardless of whos fault it is!!!!!!!we the fans are the ones that are short changed
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:09 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1470
Wildthing wrote:
I think he supports a club with a Multi Millionaire owner.


:lol: That narrows it down a bit.
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:14 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26463
Location: Poodle Power!
Khlav Kalash wrote:
I don't think £100k for a revamped BV is that bad considering Trinity were paying £125k to the BOI, however I said a while back the club should accept the terms as council/Yorkcourt would go for an angle where the club are portrayed as the bad guy and sadly this has proved to be the case. Hopefully Michael Carter and the Trust's response will get the same coverage by the local Box mouthpiece.

Oh and Wallhead, I've never heard of you but I'm aghast at the amount of rate payers money you so called earn.


It's shocking when you consider how much Yorkcourt and 88m stand to make from the deal. Whatever it costs to build the stadium it's fraction on what they will make out of N/M and the BV development.

Even if we do get the stadium where are the other amenities originally promised as part of the agreement. No services to build nothing. Just a stadium that in real cost terms is about 6 million then they have the cheek to ask us to pay to play at a stadium that should rightly be owned by the trust! WMDC nor anyone else should have any say in how much we get charged, only the Trust.
It's so bent it's almost straightened up again. As for the running cost isn't that included in the lease payments which I assume are separate or have I got that bit wrong, must admit it's confusing.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:14 am
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1454
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
I knew one post from me would generate a reply, even from Cyprus. I regret that this just confuses things more because I am sure (but I am willing to be corrected) that the most recent plan involved the council and current owners rather than YC.
I expect you will want to put the clubs reasons why they withdrew when you return.
I only posted to make some on the forum think before they carried on making wild accusations and to point out that we are not the most important item on ratepayers mind and many would think it is not the council’s place to help what is a private company.

This game playing. Wild accusations? I think not. Explain why you did not make Yorkcourt fulfill their obligations. Will you do that? Of course you won't.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, BOJ042, charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, djcool, JINJER, polancoboy, Slugger McBatt, wakefieldwall, Wardy67, westgaterunner and 97 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,13793676,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TOMORROW : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
TOMORROW : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TOMORROW : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM