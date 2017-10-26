WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Through the past darkly

Re: Through the past darkly
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:46 pm
Tricky2309
Sacred Cow wrote:
As a point of note Box never said there would be a 'perfect agreement' for this BV deal, that was about Newmarket back in April. Yorkcourt kyboshed that one with the pointless 'new' HoT and they have no legal requirement or no intention to change the S106 now. For this one Box stated that there would be a commercial rent to pay to a trust. How much and which trust is the key.


Be interesting to know the full facts of what the deal was then. However, the council were able to negotiate a s106 that will see a private entity in cas tigers own a new ground for a quid but seemingly cannot make yorkcourt deliver a community stadium that they promised and appear to have aided and abetted them in avoiding doing the right thing

On a side note I believe Box is 70 now. Surely he must have to retire soon?
