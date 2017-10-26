|
Steve51 wrote:
With that in mind I'd like Wakefield Council to build me a 300 bedroom hotel to let out at £80 per night per room. I'm paying nothing towards building it, pay no rates and keep the £24k per night please.
So basically you have no idea what is currently going on do you?
Wakefield TRINITY
Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:11 pm
Steve51 wrote:
With that in mind I'd like Wakefield Council to build me a 300 bedroom hotel to let out at £80 per night per room. I'm paying nothing towards building it, pay no rates and keep the £24k per night please.
So if you believe everything that's been quoted in the totally not biased Wakefield Express, why are the club loooking at taking legal action? Are you a Cas fan by any chance?
Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:23 pm
Willzay wrote:
So if you believe everything that's been quoted in the totally not biased Wakefield Express, why are the club loooking at taking legal action? Are you a Cas fan by any chance?
I think he supports a club with a Multi Millionaire owner.
Wakefield TRINITY
Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:37 pm
Steve51 wrote:
With that in mind I'd like Wakefield Council to build me a 300 bedroom hotel to let out at £80 per night per room. I'm paying nothing towards building it, pay no rates and keep the £24k per night please.
No one is asking the Council to use ratepayers money to build a stadium and give it away to the club. What is being asked is that the Council enforce the requirements of the Planning Inspector/SoS and make the Developer who made a huge planning gain following the Public Inquiry deliver what was promised at the PI.
Again in case its not clear, The Club/Trust are not asking for ratepayers money to pay for the Stadium.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:39 pm
To be fair at the time these plans came to light Box did state that it would be based on a commercial rent. That has to have been agreed in the meeting with MC & CB, so what has changed?
Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:23 pm
Steve51 wrote:
With that in mind I'd like Wakefield Council to build me a 300 bedroom hotel to let out at £80 per night per room. I'm paying nothing towards building it, pay no rates and keep the £24k per night please.
I'm sure that's fine, but it's on the provision that for 340 days per year, you use the entire hotel as a homeless shelter, you're not allowed to charge them, and you must provide them with food etc all at your own expense from the profit you're allowed to make on the handful of days you can operate it as a hotel...
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:28 pm
Prince Buster wrote:
Well you seemed to have followed this very closely and also have an accurate grasp on the basic facts.
However I don't recall the detailed figures of the commercial rent being mentioned anywhere in the public domain. We have had figures mentioned about the present and past rent of BV but not for a re developed Belle Vue.
I wonder who you are ?
To be fair to the original poster, t'was me that mentioned the rental figure on another post, just to put a figure on it in order to ask what was going to happen to it when it was received by the charitable trust. I could have suggested £5, £150 k or £300k, I have no more idea than you as to the actual rentals in total from the various tenants.
