WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Through the past darkly

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Through the past darkly

Post a reply
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:42 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11442
Location: The City of Wakefield
Steve51 wrote:
With that in mind I'd like Wakefield Council to build me a 300 bedroom hotel to let out at £80 per night per room. I'm paying nothing towards building it, pay no rates and keep the £24k per night please.


So basically you have no idea what is currently going on do you?
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:11 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6741
Steve51 wrote:
With that in mind I'd like Wakefield Council to build me a 300 bedroom hotel to let out at £80 per night per room. I'm paying nothing towards building it, pay no rates and keep the £24k per night please.


So if you believe everything that's been quoted in the totally not biased Wakefield Express, why are the club loooking at taking legal action? Are you a Cas fan by any chance? :THINK:
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:23 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11442
Location: The City of Wakefield
Willzay wrote:
So if you believe everything that's been quoted in the totally not biased Wakefield Express, why are the club loooking at taking legal action? Are you a Cas fan by any chance? :THINK:


I think he supports a club with a Multi Millionaire owner.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:37 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3081
Steve51 wrote:
With that in mind I'd like Wakefield Council to build me a 300 bedroom hotel to let out at £80 per night per room. I'm paying nothing towards building it, pay no rates and keep the £24k per night please.


No one is asking the Council to use ratepayers money to build a stadium and give it away to the club. What is being asked is that the Council enforce the requirements of the Planning Inspector/SoS and make the Developer who made a huge planning gain following the Public Inquiry deliver what was promised at the PI.

Again in case its not clear, The Club/Trust are not asking for ratepayers money to pay for the Stadium.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
//www.orlandovilla.org.uk
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:39 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1542
To be fair at the time these plans came to light Box did state that it would be based on a commercial rent. That has to have been agreed in the meeting with MC & CB, so what has changed?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, bren2k, Bullsmad, Cats13, DAVE@CAS1990, djcool, dull nickname, FIL, Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, Murgan, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, REDWHITEANDBLUE, reedy, ricardo07, ry21, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, steadygetyerboots-on, wakeytrin, Wildcat26, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 265 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,8291,86176,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM