Steve51 wrote: With that in mind I'd like Wakefield Council to build me a 300 bedroom hotel to let out at £80 per night per room. I'm paying nothing towards building it, pay no rates and keep the £24k per night please.

So if you believe everything that's been quoted in the totally not biased Wakefield Express, why are the club loooking at taking legal action? Are you a Cas fan by any chance?