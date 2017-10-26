|
One last thing it was the club who withdrew and therefore it is now up to you to provide the reasons for your decision.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:57 am
When you're being screwed, it makes sense to stop being screwed rather than allowing it to carry on.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:03 pm
The club have already said they will after taking legal advice, do keep up!
Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:08 pm
Sacred Cow wrote:
So yes then. Theoretically it would cover it, but then theoretical is all the Newmarket development is bar the big white freezer than apparently doesn't count. The PP for the site expires shortly doesn't it? I'd have thought there is a very real probability of that land being returned to greenbelt and just the brownfield parts developed, which cuts a chunk in the £15million and also effect the likelihood of the developer of that site being able to fund a community stadium.....
Sorry I should have said the EXTRA £15 million from where thexstadium should have been
Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:09 pm
If you say gullible out loud, It rhymes with orange
Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:43 pm
Do you work for Yorkcourt or do you just like playing Devil's advocate ?
I had high hopes of this deal being done but I can see now how MC et al have been shafted by the council - can't you?
My faith entirely in MC and CB. They've done exactly the right thing!
Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:58 pm
How can any Trin fan take the Council's side in this matter is astonishing.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:24 pm
This!
Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:39 pm
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts:
11439
Is he an actual fan though?
Wakefield TRINITY
Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:40 pm
Joined:
Fri Jan 16, 2004 10:42 am
Posts:
3800
With that in mind I'd like Wakefield Council to build me a 300 bedroom hotel to let out at £80 per night per room. I'm paying nothing towards building it, pay no rates and keep the £24k per night please.
|