Sacred Cow wrote:

So yes then. Theoretically it would cover it, but then theoretical is all the Newmarket development is bar the big white freezer than apparently doesn't count. The PP for the site expires shortly doesn't it? I'd have thought there is a very real probability of that land being returned to greenbelt and just the brownfield parts developed, which cuts a chunk in the £15million and also effect the likelihood of the developer of that site being able to fund a community stadium.....