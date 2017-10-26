WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Through the past darkly

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Through the past darkly

Post a reply
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:55 am
Scarlet Pimpernell Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 23, 2014 5:43 pm
Posts: 1001
One last thing it was the club who withdrew and therefore it is now up to you to provide the reasons for your decision.
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:57 am
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5255
Location: Over there
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
One last thing it was the club who withdrew and therefore it is now up to you to provide the reasons for your decision.


When you're being screwed, it makes sense to stop being screwed rather than allowing it to carry on.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:03 pm
NEwildcat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 430
Location: Hartlepool
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
One last thing it was the club who withdrew and therefore it is now up to you to provide the reasons for your decision.


The club have already said they will after taking legal advice, do keep up!
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:08 pm
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 863
Sacred Cow wrote:
So yes then. Theoretically it would cover it, but then theoretical is all the Newmarket development is bar the big white freezer than apparently doesn't count. The PP for the site expires shortly doesn't it? I'd have thought there is a very real probability of that land being returned to greenbelt and just the brownfield parts developed, which cuts a chunk in the £15million and also effect the likelihood of the developer of that site being able to fund a community stadium.....


Sorry I should have said the EXTRA £15 million from where thexstadium should have been
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, acko, alleycat, bellycouldtackle, Cats13, coco the fullback, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Five and last, Google [Bot], Grimmy, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, jus@casvegas, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, Manuel, NEwildcat, normycat, PCollinson1990, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, Schunter, Slugger McBatt, Smew, spookDU2018, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, TheMightyTrin, Wildthing, Willzay and 315 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,6812,09276,3174,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM