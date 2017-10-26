Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:

The council have a duty to consider all their ratepayers. I would expect that they must ask for a commercial rent to be applied or they would be in breach of their responsibilities.

If you were a resident of Featherstone and the council were to proceed on a peppercorn rent then would feel it was a good use of a council’s limited funds.

I would remind some that it was the club who withdrew from the arrangement, so I suppose unless they tell us why we will never know leaving some posters to make wild accusations which are currently based on nothing more than hear say or the famous man in the pub.