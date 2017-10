fosdyke99 Stevo's Armpit

lot of exciting young talent coming from the south sea island teams as well as Australia and new Zealand.our game in contrast going even further backwards.no real youth leagues.no reserve teams now.nearly all the players with flair in the super league are overseas players,especially the halfs.idiots in charge of the game over here haven't a clue. PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back



fosdyke99 wrote: lot of exciting young talent coming from the south sea island teams as well as Australia and new Zealand.our game in contrast going even further backwards.no real youth leagues.no reserve teams now.nearly all the players with flair in the super league are overseas players,especially the halfs.idiots in charge of the game over here haven't a clue.



When the criteria for getting involved with the RFL is largely, “are you related to/shacking up with, a Hetherington”, which old school tie no you have and, is that a new blazer, it’s as expected. The game is on its knees, adapt or die, we can only hope the Canada/US influence rubs off! When the criteria for getting involved with the RFL is largely, “are you related to/shacking up with, a Hetherington”, which old school tie no you have and, is that a new blazer, it’s as expected. The game is on its knees, adapt or die, we can only hope the Canada/US influence rubs off! airliebird,runninglate!

ComeOnYouUll wrote: He look a useful backup goalkicker. Hatton will sort out any fitness issues.



Don't think there was any fitness issues tbh...30 plus degrees with 80odd % humidity and they got run all over 1st 20..cant have had 20 play of the balls. Reason I think fitness ok was due to his carries late on. Still USAs most effective carrier and was often playing the ball stood up after not being put down. USA were so dominated as a whole you couldn't really judge him properly on any other parts of his game Don't think there was any fitness issues tbh...30 plus degrees with 80odd % humidity and they got run all over 1st 20..cant have had 20 play of the balls. Reason I think fitness ok was due to his carries late on. Still USAs most effective carrier and was often playing the ball stood up after not being put down. USA were so dominated as a whole you couldn't really judge him properly on any other parts of his game "never looking back,always looking forward" headhunter

PCollinson1990 wrote: When the criteria for getting involved with the RFL is largely, “are you related to/shacking up with, a Hetherington”, which old school tie no you have and, is that a new blazer, it’s as expected. The game is on its knees, adapt or die, we can only hope the Canada/US influence rubs off! The RFL aren't the ones who scrapped the juniors and reserve leagues, in fact they are actively trying to encourage clubs to bring them back with mostly no luck. King Street Cat wrote: Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands. WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member



First one the bookies have got wrong.

Scotlands Bravehearts up next against our Sika and ten million man Taumalolo.



Randy Andy Last out on the pitch in Cairns giving the Scots some advice.



Sika goes over for a t-r-y and Aussie commentator mentions he's a two times Challenge Cup winner with some club called Hull FC. Mini's Italians well beaten by the Irish Wolfhounds.First one the bookies have got wrong.Scotlands Bravehearts up next against our Sika and ten million man Taumalolo.Randy Andy Last out on the pitch in Cairns giving the Scots some advice.Sika goes over for a t-r-y and Aussie commentator mentions he's a two times Challenge Cup winner with some club called Hull FC. Armavinit

headhunter wrote: The RFL aren't the ones who scrapped the juniors and reserve leagues, in fact they are actively trying to encourage clubs to bring them back with mostly no luck.

Pretty sure last season's under 23's had no backing from the RFL. It was all down to a handful of Super League and a couple of lower league teams that actually set it up and ran it. The likes of Wigan and Leeds refused to take part. Don't see why the RFL should mourn its loss, when they chose not to invest in its conception.

