ComeOnYouUll wrote: He look a useful backup goalkicker. Hatton will sort out any fitness issues.

Don't think there was any fitness issues tbh...30 plus degrees with 80odd % humidity and they got run all over 1st 20..cant have had 20 play of the balls. Reason I think fitness ok was due to his carries late on. Still USAs most effective carrier and was often playing the ball stood up after not being put down. USA were so dominated as a whole you couldn't really judge him properly on any other parts of his game