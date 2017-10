fosdyke99 wrote: lot of exciting young talent coming from the south sea island teams as well as Australia and new Zealand.our game in contrast going even further backwards.no real youth leagues.no reserve teams now.nearly all the players with flair in the super league are overseas players,especially the halfs.idiots in charge of the game over here haven't a clue.

When the criteria for getting involved with the RFL is largely, “are you related to/shacking up with, a Hetherington”, which old school tie no you have and, is that a new blazer, it’s as expected. The game is on its knees, adapt or die, we can only hope the Canada/US influence rubs off!