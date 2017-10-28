WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Cup

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk World Cup

Post a reply
Re: World Cupr the USA
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:49 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9750
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
WIZEB wrote:
Bureta Faraimo in for the USA at centre so we'll get a look at him 10-40am-ish.


Left wing even.
Just where Fiji have scored their first try. :D
Re: World Cup
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:53 am
joetwizzy User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jul 20, 2007 11:52 am
Posts: 1268
Location: We all know west is best
I don't suppose anybody noticed after a 20meter restart the first tackle was called as Zero. Which was new to 2017 Super League rules. Has this new rule been added to international rules?
Re: World Cup
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:16 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9750
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Sheyyyyyyyyyds goal kicking duties are under threat from Burfa. :DANCE:
Re: World Cup
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:25 am
Smiggs User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 1:30 pm
Posts: 9184
Location: Hull
Our signing looks very unfit.
Re: World Cup
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:30 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9750
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Smiggs wrote:
Our signing looks very unfit.


Good carry then awful tackle attempt for Naiqama try.
Re: World Cup
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:39 am
Smiggs User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 1:30 pm
Posts: 9184
Location: Hull
WIZEB wrote:
Good carry then awful tackle attempt for Naiqama try.

He definitely carries the ball well, just needs fitness to do the kick chase stuff in attack/defence.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alexa [Bot], Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, Jake the Peg, knockersbumpMKII, luvfc, Marcus's Bicycle, Paddyfc, rodney_trotter, Tarquin Fuego, Wilde 3, WIZEB and 142 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,8541,56176,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
50-6
WALES
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
38-8
SAMOA
 NOW 
TODAY : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
36-6
USA
Half Time : LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM