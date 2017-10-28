Tarquin Fuego wrote:

Wondered if someone would remember my McDonalds meeting

I told Cam that I'd met him 4 years ago and he said 'Jesus Christ'

"Which McDonalds?"

Anyways he then said that we'd won the CC twice in 2 years and I said we need him to win more and that AP said name your price !!

They were doing warm down drills with Adrian Lam running them

A lot of hand eye

I videoed lots of it to send to AP for Lee