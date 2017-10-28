WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Cup

Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:56 am
Wales look bloody frightened of The Kumuls
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:15 am
PNG hammering Wales here.
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:20 am
WIZEB wrote:
I can see the Aussie captain taking an injunction out against you if you continue stalking him round McDonald's and Tennis centres! :HAND:

Wondered if someone would remember my McDonalds meeting
I told Cam that I'd met him 4 years ago and he said 'Jesus Christ'
"Which McDonalds?"
Anyways he then said that we'd won the CC twice in 2 years and I said we need him to win more and that AP said name your price !!
They were doing warm down drills with Adrian Lam running them
A lot of hand eye
I videoed lots of it to send to AP for Lee
I have lost interest
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:25 am
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Wondered if someone would remember my McDonalds meeting
I told Cam that I'd met him 4 years ago and he said 'Jesus Christ'
"Which McDonalds?"
Anyways he then said that we'd won the CC twice in 2 years and I said we need him to win more and that AP said name your price !!
They were doing warm down drills with Adrian Lam running them
A lot of hand eye
I videoed lots of it to send to AP for Lee


Start stalking Bellamy and ask him if we can have Curtis Scott. :D
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:30 am
Having been to Bali I can assure you that playing RL at 2pm in the afternoon is simply impossible
The Welsh guys will be out on their feet just warming up
They clearly played a day game to wear the Welsh out
