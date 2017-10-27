|
McGillvary was the star for England, the loss of Burgess in the first half made a big difference. Jury out for me on Lomax as just don't think he offers enough for me to be in the 17.
Think losing Hardaker from the squad meant England lost a FB that has a good step and pace and can create a score from the slightest gap, not taking Shaul who for me is the ideal replacement for Hardaker was for me a massive mistake.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Fri Oct 27, 2017 2:37 pm
fosdyke99 wrote:
how hodgson and graham got selected I do not know,anyone who watched all the nrl last season.knows they have been poor all season.bennett has the attitude if you play in the nrl you must be superior to English based players.wrong assumption.
Agree about Hodgson but not your opinion on Graham.We were much more effective when Roby was on the field.
Our two wings did well and Widdop was very good.
Our second row were never in the game when Burgess went off and it was a big blow when he went off as he was good until the injury.
A big mistake not taking another centre as we need Bateman in the second row.
Could our lads who missed out have made a difference, Watts definately, Shaul yes Sneyd no and Taylor probably no.
From what we have seen if Australia put together two halfs the way they played the first half today then they will blow us away if we reach the final.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:25 pm
Snyed no? Really, the kicking game was awful, could imagine a snydey 40/20 in that first half to get us out the myer. How mcmeekin didnt make the bench or even start is a joke , bateman in the centre, joke, that team could be so much better
Sat Oct 28, 2017 12:59 am
I met the Aussies this morning as they were working out at the Tennis centre opposite AAMI stadium
Mal was indifferent about the harsh penalty at 75mins
I spoke to Cam Smith again who knew we'd won 2 CCs
I told him I had AP on the phone saying name your price for next season lol
I have lost interest
Sat Oct 28, 2017 4:08 am
WIZEB
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I met the Aussies this morning as they were working out at the Tennis centre opposite AAMI stadium
Mal was indifferent about the harsh penalty at 75mins
I spoke to Cam Smith again who knew we'd won 2 CCs
I told him I had AP on the phone saying name your price for next season lol
I can see the Aussie captain taking an injunction out against you if you continue stalking him round McDonald's and Tennis centres!
Sat Oct 28, 2017 4:13 am
Gale at fault for both early tries,terrible kicking,shouldn’t have gone to aus he’s ok playing for a one horse town,but he bottles it when going gets tough,man of steel,you’re having a laugh,should have been albo,even snowy Hardaker wouldn’t have saved us
Sat Oct 28, 2017 4:33 am
So frustrating,kick all coaches out,get Powell or McDermott in,with radders,McNamara,tony smith,as assistants,p45cock is a has been,Betts almost took a team down and Wayne Bennett is a pensioner ffs
Sat Oct 28, 2017 4:35 am
WIZEB
Allana Ferguson in the studio.
Lovely jubbly.
Sat Oct 28, 2017 4:44 am
WIZEB
oldmanbarlow wrote:
So frustrating,kick all coaches out,get Powell or McDermott in,with radders,McNamara,tony smith,as assistants,p45cock is a has been,Betts almost took a team down and Wayne Bennett is a pensioner ffs
You been on the wine gums again?
Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:47 am
No I just thought we were clueless at times,Australia like a Ferrari we are a reliant robin!
