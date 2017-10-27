fosdyke99 wrote: how hodgson and graham got selected I do not know,anyone who watched all the nrl last season.knows they have been poor all season.bennett has the attitude if you play in the nrl you must be superior to English based players.wrong assumption.

Agree about Hodgson but not your opinion on Graham.We were much more effective when Roby was on the field.Our two wings did well and Widdop was very good.Our second row were never in the game when Burgess went off and it was a big blow when he went off as he was good until the injury.A big mistake not taking another centre as we need Bateman in the second row.Could our lads who missed out have made a difference, Watts definately, Shaul yes Sneyd no and Taylor probably no.From what we have seen if Australia put together two halfs the way they played the first half today then they will blow us away if we reach the final.