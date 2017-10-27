WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Cup

Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:46 pm
Chris71 User avatar
McGillvary was the star for England, the loss of Burgess in the first half made a big difference. Jury out for me on Lomax as just don't think he offers enough for me to be in the 17.
Think losing Hardaker from the squad meant England lost a FB that has a good step and pace and can create a score from the slightest gap, not taking Shaul who for me is the ideal replacement for Hardaker was for me a massive mistake.
Re: World Cup
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 2:37 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
fosdyke99 wrote:
how hodgson and graham got selected I do not know,anyone who watched all the nrl last season.knows they have been poor all season.bennett has the attitude if you play in the nrl you must be superior to English based players.wrong assumption.


Agree about Hodgson but not your opinion on Graham.We were much more effective when Roby was on the field.
Our two wings did well and Widdop was very good.
Our second row were never in the game when Burgess went off and it was a big blow when he went off as he was good until the injury.
A big mistake not taking another centre as we need Bateman in the second row.
Could our lads who missed out have made a difference, Watts definately, Shaul yes Sneyd no and Taylor probably no.
From what we have seen if Australia put together two halfs the way they played the first half today then they will blow us away if we reach the final.
Re: World Cup
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:25 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
bonaire wrote:
Agree about Hodgson but not your opinion on Graham.We were much more effective when Roby was on the field.
Our two wings did well and Widdop was very good.
Our second row were never in the game when Burgess went off and it was a big blow when he went off as he was good until the injury.
A big mistake not taking another centre as we need Bateman in the second row.
Could our lads who missed out have made a difference, Watts definately, Shaul yes Sneyd no and Taylor probably no.
From what we have seen if Australia put together two halfs the way they played the first half today then they will blow us away if we reach the final.

Snyed no? Really, the kicking game was awful, could imagine a snydey 40/20 in that first half to get us out the myer. How mcmeekin didnt make the bench or even start is a joke , bateman in the centre, joke, that team could be so much better
