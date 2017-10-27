McGillvary was the star for England, the loss of Burgess in the first half made a big difference. Jury out for me on Lomax as just don't think he offers enough for me to be in the 17.

Think losing Hardaker from the squad meant England lost a FB that has a good step and pace and can create a score from the slightest gap, not taking Shaul who for me is the ideal replacement for Hardaker was for me a massive mistake.