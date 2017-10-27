WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Cup

Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:38 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5683
Lomax has been poor. Can you imagine Shaul facing a 2 man kick chase and getting tackled?
Re: World Cup
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:45 am
Plum Bob Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Apr 28, 2016 11:00 pm
Posts: 78
Wilde 3 wrote:
Lomax has been poor. Can you imagine Shaul facing a 2 man kick chase and getting tackled?

There’s a few lightweights they don’t look like a cohesive team and don’t look smart enough with ball in hand.
Re: World Cup
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:45 am
BESTY Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2459
I can see a hammering coming now, we look shot.
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."
Re: World Cup
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:51 am
Plum Bob Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Apr 28, 2016 11:00 pm
Posts: 78
There ground looks massive also which suites their playing style.
Melbourne field size 136 X 85 KCOM 114 X 74
Re: World Cup
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:02 am
BESTY Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2459
Justin Holbrooks hair, pmsl.
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."
Re: World Cup
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:24 am
the cal train User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2534
Location: West Hull
Lomax not even getting the basics right. Kicking also keeping us downfield. Shaul and Sneyd must be feeling let down.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
TODAY : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
10-4
ENGLAND
70 Minutes : LIVE ON BBC
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM