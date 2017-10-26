WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Cup

Re: World Cup
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:21 pm
That tonga team looks very useful
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:19 am
Walmsley out, and they bring Currie in!! Got to wonder what the fooooks going on
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:50 am
Walmsley out, and they bring Currie in!! Got to wonder what the fooooks going on


Fo0king joke that Walmsley gets replaced by Currie instead of Taylor, but then again its a joke that Currie is even there considering his injury hit season as doubt he is fully fit.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:00 am
Walmsley is out with a virus, so maybe he's not the only one.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:15 am
