WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Cup

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk World Cup

Post a reply
World Cup
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:21 am
C for Cuckoo User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2998
Location: Hull
I'm going to get a Premier Sports subscription so I can stream the games. £10, bargain.

But for the big games it'd be nice to watch them with other people. Are any pubs in Hull opening early to show the games? Preferably somewhere that does a breakfast. Maybe one that rhymes with Nether Tunes?
Re: World Cup
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:47 am
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2851
England game tomorrow is live on bbc.
Re: World Cup
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:02 am
C for Cuckoo User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2998
Location: Hull
ccs wrote:
England game tomorrow is live on bbc.

I can't watch it as I am at work, in my house, on my laptop. ;)

But if you want to watch FC players then you need Premier Sports.
Re: World Cup
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:03 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9737
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Looking forward to it getting started.
Gonna attempt to watch every game as all games are played Fri to Sun.
Heart will be with Scotland but can't see them registering a victory in their group of death.
Can see England having a good shot at reaching the final but can't see any further than Cronk, Smith and Slater doing the business in their likely final World Cup swansong.
Re: World Cup
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:21 am
TitanicClown Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Oct 26, 2012 8:02 pm
Posts: 36
Here’s the full list of all the matches and kick off times when they are being shown on Premier sports.

http://www.premiersports.com/info/print ... =rlwc-2017
Re: World Cup
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:30 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9737
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
28 games x 80+ minutes.
That's amounts to nearly two whole days of my life I wont be getting back. :D
Re: World Cup
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:32 am
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1182
Location: Inside my own head
This time tomorrow I will be screaming at the TV and making up all new curse words aimed at Gale while jamming junk food into my face and ignoring my phone because it will be my boss wanting to fire me! Yay!!! :D
Re: World Cup
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:28 pm
Genehunt1973 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 4:57 pm
Posts: 172
Location: 1973
some games are also on Free Sports Ch 95
Sam Tyler: "I think we need to investigate if this attempted murder was a hate crime."
Gene Hunt: "What, as opposed to those "I really, really like you" sort of murders?!"

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cardiff_05, DannyB, Fields of Fire, Genehunt1973, Greavsie, London FC Fan, Marcus's Bicycle, PCollinson1990, shauney, The FC Aces, tommyfinn, unknownlegend, Wilde 3 and 93 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,8291,86176,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM