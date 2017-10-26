Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1 Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

What a load of absolute rubbish that Rimmer talks in the t&a today about how they had to do what they did to the bulls, it’s beyond belief what is is saying, his comments it had to be done, he needs to get a few years under his belt in logistics to see how things can change in a hours let alone days, what he and the rest of his clowns did was weaken two clubs not help them, whiteheaven could have and should have swapped places with the bulls, what rugby league needs is people who are going to make the game and teams stronger and move them forward, all you clowns at the rl headquarters need to move on, maybe stack some shelves in Morrisons or something and start understanding life’s rights and wrongs, I ain’t asking for the bulls to be given special treatment, that’s your decision, but don’t penalise them for things from the past and former owners, you need to remember who made super league what it is along with a couple of other clubs Ferocious Aardvark

YIM Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm27981MACS0647-JD I said on this board some years back that I had heard, from a very reliable source, that it was the plan to kill off the Bulls. Not many believed it, but putting it in purely neutral terms, in 2017 we finally died. Did we just fall, or were we pushed? All you can say is, if it was the plan, then it has been almost fully achieved. We now technically exist again, but in name only - we're a minnow in C1 by the RFL's design, with owners who are the RFL's choice, playing in a ground rented from the RFL.



Plan or no plan, what you can say is that notable decisions, such as the "loan" to the club which they repaid themselves from money due, imposing the "surprise" penalty that scared off Moore & Co., penalising Omar to the tune of no money for 1 year, making us start in the Championship with minus 12, have none of them been especially conducive to the club's health. And not to mention as a result of the way the new club was constructed and admitted to the league, it turns out that we (and the RFL) are embroiled in a heavy Tribunal case which my money is on it costing us another pretty penny.



Take just two things - there is no way the RFL "had to" deprive Omar of a year's funding. That was a ridiculous and outrageous handicap and he and ultimately we paid the price. And there is every way we could and should have started in C1 as a new club with no points deduction. Because a new club with no staff, players, or assets we certainly were.

bullpower2014

People need to aim at Super League Europe (aka the super league clubs chairmen or women) for the Omar funding issue and the Championship club chairmen for this years debacle. Everytime it comes back to the RFL being at fault, whilst they are complicit, they are not the only protagonists.

If what Rimmer said at the Forum is true, then its the likes of Batley, Dewsbury, London etc... and their chairmen (or women) where people ought to take aim too - they stopped us dropping for their own gain and greed.



Us Bulls fans need to stop with the "woe is us" attitude as well - IT IS ALL OUR* DOING - no one has got it in for us, except fans of Cougars, Fax and other local rivals, certainly not the RFL. The Bradford Bulls brand is still strong, even if the current team is not. The national press still refer to Sam B as ex Bradford Bulls player..... why? because the club has national/international recognition that the likes of Leigh, Huddersfield, Warrington can only dream of.



*OUR = past owners, directors and fecking idiots - who is what is your own to decipher.

Ferocious Aardvark

All our doing? Wait .. so Omar deliberately refused to accept a year's central funding? And we insisted on starting in the Championship on -12? News to me

Scarey71



bullpower2014 wrote: People need to aim at Super League Europe (aka the super league clubs chairmen or women) for the Omar funding issue and the Championship club chairmen for this years debacle. Everytime it comes back to the RFL being at fault, whilst they are complicit, they are not the only protagonists.



No but they are the 'Governing Body' (a professional one at that). Clue's in the title.



Not once did they have to do anything the other clubs wanted.



The buying the ground lease was the coup-de-grace... They must have known that in doing so the banks would run a mile and they'd get themselves a nice little lever to control all matters Odsal. Even they could not miss that outcome.



Had they let an administration run it course we'd have been dead in the water or bought and would have been ploughing our own furrow but instead....slow lingering death with as many clowns as the RFL could foist on us along the way. 'Koukash? poop he's got money and will want the lease.... Err here's Green, a cowboy from East Leeds, and Ferres he knows loads! Thanks!'



And the little matter of 'It's fine to sign Harris'...



Then they wonder where the conspiracies come from? The only people coming out of the last ten years at Odsal with a smile on their face are the RFL with that nice little lease about to make them some cash. I kinda hope the tribunal finds against them and that cash is wiped out. Even if we are.



Phew. Nice Friday morning rant......

Bulliac

Thing about the lease, of course, is that without a Bradford team to play there, the lease is worthless since it can only be used if the rugby ground is there. It isn't a licence to dig up the ground and sell for house building.

Mark Twain



Scarey71



Bulliac wrote: Thing about the lease, of course, is that without a Bradford team to play there, the lease is worthless since it can only be used if the rugby ground is there. It isn't a licence to dig up the ground and sell for house building.



No but to do anything with the land the owners will obviously have to compensate the lease holder if the lease is broken. It's clearly worth something as can be seen in the RFL's stubborn refusal to even talk about it's sale.

Bulliac

Scarey71 wrote: No but to do anything with the land the owners will obviously have to compensate the lease holder if the lease is broken. It's clearly worth something as can be seen in the RFL's stubborn refusal to even talk about it's sale.



If the owner, that is the council, wanted to use the land for other purposes, that would be correct, but the council have always appeared happy to let the ground be used for RL, so that situation seems unlikely. If the RFL break the lease, as I see it, then it's their problem, not the council's.

Mark Twain



Ferocious Aardvark

YIM Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm27981MACS0647-JD Bulliac wrote: Thing about the lease, of course, is that without a Bradford team to play there, the lease is worthless since it can only be used if the rugby ground is there. .



EXCEPT that from next year that requirement ends. But that's none of my business ...

rugbyreddog

Website Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm4073Hornsea Bulliac wrote: Thing about the lease, of course, is that without a Bradford team to play there, the lease is worthless since it can only be used if the rugby ground is there. It isn't a licence to dig up the ground and sell for house building.

Am I correct in thinking that part of the lease agreement is that rugby has to be played there until a certain date? Can anyone remember what that date is as I think it is within the next couple of years. What happens after that? And are the RFL just propping us up til they can dig it up?

