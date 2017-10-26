I said on this board some years back that I had heard, from a very reliable source, that it was the plan to kill off the Bulls. Not many believed it, but putting it in purely neutral terms, in 2017 we finally died. Did we just fall, or were we pushed? All you can say is, if it was the plan, then it has been almost fully achieved. We now technically exist again, but in name only - we're a minnow in C1 by the RFL's design, with owners who are the RFL's choice, playing in a ground rented from the RFL.



Plan or no plan, what you can say is that notable decisions, such as the "loan" to the club which they repaid themselves from money due, imposing the "surprise" penalty that scared off Moore & Co., penalising Omar to the tune of no money for 1 year, making us start in the Championship with minus 12, have none of them been especially conducive to the club's health. And not to mention as a result of the way the new club was constructed and admitted to the league, it turns out that we (and the RFL) are embroiled in a heavy Tribunal case which my money is on it costing us another pretty penny.



Take just two things - there is no way the RFL "had to" deprive Omar of a year's funding. That was a ridiculous and outrageous handicap and he and ultimately we paid the price. And there is every way we could and should have started in C1 as a new club with no points deduction. Because a new club with no staff, players, or assets we certainly were.