The thing about this WC is that most sides saw how well Fiji went last WC by taking it seriously and teams like Samoa, Tonga, Italy, PNG and Lebanon have put in much stronger sides and have taken the buildup very seriously this time.

Last WC the Samoan and Tongan sides came together a week before kickoff and were still introducing themselves to each other before the game.

This time, they have not only been playing regular games against each other and other sides since the last WC, but have done some serious training camps and talent identification.

PNG have also taken great strides forward with about double the number of players now playing overseas and a home grown professional side.

Fiji have continued to develop and now have many more players to choose from.

Lebanon used the same model Fiji used for last WC and have been identifying talent and having training camps for years.

Usa have taken a different path. They have favoured home grown talent this time, and since they have automatic selection into the next 2 WCs, they can take a longterm view and get flogged a few times this time around.