Grimmy wrote:
Fiji for me, as they are legit Fijians in a group with Italy and USA, who will presumably be aussie reserves.
It's a fair criticism of Italy, but isn't the USA team almost entirely made up of home-grown players?
At the last World Cup I went to a few games involving the South Sea Islands and PNG. I wouldn't pick a 'second team' as such, but I'll look out for their games.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:52 am
yorksguy1865 wrote:
My second team is Tonga mainly because I think they are the best chance of getting to the final outside of the big 3 and any new team getting to the final is always a good thing (even though we know they aren't going to).
Me too.
Sika Manu to lift the Paul Barriere trophy.......He's one of our own.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:58 am
bramleyrhino wrote:
Depends who actually gets picked for USA really. Seven of them have an Australian or New Zealand flag against their name when I look through the squad on wiki. If that translates to 7 out of 17 on matchday, then it's still quite a lot
Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:09 am
http://www.nrl.com/10-nrl-young-guns-of ... fault.aspx
nrl.com names 10 young guns to watch for in the WC
Tom Trbojevic (Australia) utility Manly
Jack Johns (Italy) halfback Newcastle
Alex Twal (Lebanon) prop Wests
Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Australia) prop Penrith
Danny Levi (New Zealand) hooker Newcastle
Jarome Luai (Samoa) 5/8 Penrith
Suliasi Vunivalu (Fiji) wing Melbourne
Bilal Maarbani (Lebanon) wing Manly
Jacob Saifiti (Fiji) prop Newcastle
Kato Ottio (PNG) centre/wing Canberra
Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:03 pm
Grimmy wrote:
Theres probably not a sport in the world that doesn't allow heritage players, so why make a big deal of it?
The world is getting smaller, Australia has high immigration, you've got a fair few 1st/2nd/3rd generation in there, coupled with RL being the major sport in AUS, its going to happen. Who cares where they were born, its the pride they have in representing. There are still large international communities within Australia who are proud of their heritage, Greek, Croation, Italian, NZ, PNG, Eng, Welsh, Irish, Scottish, Pacific Nations etc. The mayjority aren't getting paid much at all, in fact the Italian players are not taking payment to play, in order the Italia XIII RL use the money elsewhere for development. Theres a few Italians in there plus a fair few 2nd generation.
For me there is far visible pride on show with the smaller nations than there is with Aus/ Eng/ NZ, there be a few missing from AUS/NZ if the appearance money was the same across the board, making for a more exciting comp.
Heres an interesting article for you on the Italians if you've not read it:https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... -cup-squad
Also the flags next to the names on the wiki page is an indication of CLUB nationality not player.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:29 pm
Anyone but Australia (and less so New Zealand)
Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:48 pm
Nothus wrote:
I've always had a soft spot for Fiji because of the awesome prayer they sing before/after their matches.
Ditto - gives me goosebumps every time I hear it...
Also can't wait to see what a packed PNG stadium looks like...
Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:14 pm
onlyanorthernsoul wrote:
Theres probably not a sport in the world that doesn't allow heritage players, so why make a big deal of it?
The world is getting smaller, Australia has high immigration, you've got a fair few 1st/2nd/3rd generation in there, coupled with RL being the major sport in AUS, its going to happen. Who cares where they were born, its the pride they have in representing. There are still large international communities within Australia who are proud of their heritage, Greek, Croation, Italian, NZ, PNG, Eng, Welsh, Irish, Scottish, Pacific Nations etc. The mayjority aren't getting paid much at all, in fact the Italian players are not taking payment to play, in order the Italia XIII RL use the money elsewhere for development. Theres a few Italians in there plus a fair few 2nd generation.
For me there is far visible pride on show with the smaller nations than there is with Aus/ Eng/ NZ, there be a few missing from AUS/NZ if the appearance money was the same across the board, making for a more exciting comp.
Heres an interesting article for you on the Italians if you've not read it:https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... -cup-squad
Interesting article, I'm glad things are progressing there far more than I had assumed. My concern is the likes of Eddie Pettybourne, who has played for Australia Schoolboys, New Zealand (in the squad but didn't play) and Samoa before moving on to the USA, will be running out instead of someone who considers themselves American. Maybe he considers himself a proud American, but I seriously doubt it, and think they are just a vehicle for him to play in the world cup.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:18 pm
PNG
Mainly because as a city & clubs we have close links with the country.
And Stanley Gene & Makali Aizue who were great players for the club.
Otherwise the only other tems I'll be following are the ones with Rovers players in to see how they do.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:18 pm
Grimmy wrote:
Interesting article, I'm glad things are progressing there far more than I had assumed. My concern is the likes of Eddie Pettybourne, who has played for Australia Schoolboys, New Zealand (in the squad but didn't play) and Samoa before moving on to the USA, will be running out instead of someone who considers themselves American. Maybe he considers himself a proud American, but I seriously doubt it, and think they are just a vehicle for him to play in the world cup.
Agreed mate, the worst example I always think of is Tonie Carroll. Not a fan switching (think international payments don't help this) or of residency rule myself but all for heritage players 2nd/3rd gen.
Looking at things like this the selection process for State of Origin, it really does put a spanner in the works for international RL and needs to be addressed more than it has been, you'll then get stronger national sides (Pacific nations especially), but weaker Aus/NZ short term and but would increase the market and exposure game.
International RL is key to the growth of the sport and needs nurturing more than anything else IMHO.
