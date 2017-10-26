Grimmy wrote: Depends who actually gets picked for USA really. Seven of them have an Australian or New Zealand flag against their name when I look through the squad on wiki. If that translates to 7 out of 17 on matchday, then it's still quite a lot

Theres probably not a sport in the world that doesn't allow heritage players, so why make a big deal of it?The world is getting smaller, Australia has high immigration, you've got a fair few 1st/2nd/3rd generation in there, coupled with RL being the major sport in AUS, its going to happen. Who cares where they were born, its the pride they have in representing. There are still large international communities within Australia who are proud of their heritage, Greek, Croation, Italian, NZ, PNG, Eng, Welsh, Irish, Scottish, Pacific Nations etc. The mayjority aren't getting paid much at all, in fact the Italian players are not taking payment to play, in order the Italia XIII RL use the money elsewhere for development. Theres a few Italians in there plus a fair few 2nd generation.For me there is far visible pride on show with the smaller nations than there is with Aus/ Eng/ NZ, there be a few missing from AUS/NZ if the appearance money was the same across the board, making for a more exciting comp.Heres an interesting article for you on the Italians if you've not read it:Also the flags next to the names on the wiki page is an indication of CLUB nationality not player.