Which is your second team in the World Cup?

1. Australia
0
No votes
2. New Zealand
1
17%
3. Tonga
3
50%
4. Samoa
0
No votes
5. Fiji
0
No votes
6. PNG.
0
No votes
7. USA
0
No votes
8. Wales
1
17%
9. France
0
No votes
10. Lebanon
0
No votes
11. Scotland
0
No votes
12. Ireland
1
17%
13. Italy
0
No votes
14. England
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 6
Re: Which is your 2nd team in the World Cup?
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:49 am
bramleyrhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12040
Location: Leeds 13
Grimmy wrote:
Fiji for me, as they are legit Fijians in a group with Italy and USA, who will presumably be aussie reserves.


It's a fair criticism of Italy, but isn't the USA team almost entirely made up of home-grown players?

At the last World Cup I went to a few games involving the South Sea Islands and PNG. I wouldn't pick a 'second team' as such, but I'll look out for their games.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: Which is your 2nd team in the World Cup?
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:52 am
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9737
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
yorksguy1865 wrote:
My second team is Tonga mainly because I think they are the best chance of getting to the final outside of the big 3 and any new team getting to the final is always a good thing (even though we know they aren't going to).


Me too.
Sika Manu to lift the Paul Barriere trophy.......He's one of our own. :D
Re: Which is your 2nd team in the World Cup?
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:58 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12581
bramleyrhino wrote:
It's a fair criticism of Italy, but isn't the USA team almost entirely made up of home-grown players?

At the last World Cup I went to a few games involving the South Sea Islands and PNG. I wouldn't pick a 'second team' as such, but I'll look out for their games.

Depends who actually gets picked for USA really. Seven of them have an Australian or New Zealand flag against their name when I look through the squad on wiki. If that translates to 7 out of 17 on matchday, then it's still quite a lot
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Which is your 2nd team in the World Cup?
Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:09 am
roopy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1774
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
http://www.nrl.com/10-nrl-young-guns-of ... fault.aspx

nrl.com names 10 young guns to watch for in the WC

Tom Trbojevic (Australia) utility Manly
Jack Johns (Italy) halfback Newcastle
Alex Twal (Lebanon) prop Wests
Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Australia) prop Penrith
Danny Levi (New Zealand) hooker Newcastle
Jarome Luai (Samoa) 5/8 Penrith
Suliasi Vunivalu (Fiji) wing Melbourne
Bilal Maarbani (Lebanon) wing Manly
Jacob Saifiti (Fiji) prop Newcastle
Kato Ottio (PNG) centre/wing Canberra
Re: Which is your 2nd team in the World Cup?
Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:03 pm
onlyanorthernsoul
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2011 2:14 pm
Posts: 456
Grimmy wrote:
Depends who actually gets picked for USA really. Seven of them have an Australian or New Zealand flag against their name when I look through the squad on wiki. If that translates to 7 out of 17 on matchday, then it's still quite a lot


Theres probably not a sport in the world that doesn't allow heritage players, so why make a big deal of it?
The world is getting smaller, Australia has high immigration, you've got a fair few 1st/2nd/3rd generation in there, coupled with RL being the major sport in AUS, its going to happen. Who cares where they were born, its the pride they have in representing. There are still large international communities within Australia who are proud of their heritage, Greek, Croation, Italian, NZ, PNG, Eng, Welsh, Irish, Scottish, Pacific Nations etc. The mayjority aren't getting paid much at all, in fact the Italian players are not taking payment to play, in order the Italia XIII RL use the money elsewhere for development. Theres a few Italians in there plus a fair few 2nd generation.

For me there is far visible pride on show with the smaller nations than there is with Aus/ Eng/ NZ, there be a few missing from AUS/NZ if the appearance money was the same across the board, making for a more exciting comp.

Heres an interesting article for you on the Italians if you've not read it:
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... -cup-squad

Also the flags next to the names on the wiki page is an indication of CLUB nationality not player.
Previous

