Which is your second team in the World Cup?

1. Australia
2. New Zealand
3. Tonga
4. Samoa
5. Fiji
6. PNG.
7. USA
8. Wales
9. France
10. Lebanon
11. Scotland
12. Ireland
13. Italy
14. England
Which is your 2nd team in the World Cup?
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:08 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4567
Location: Carcassonne, France
After your first choice team, which team will you be following and why?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Which is your 2nd team in the World Cup?
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:29 pm
Muggins User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 52
Nobody except New Zealand against Australia in the final, should England not get there.
Re: Which is your 2nd team in the World Cup?
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:09 am
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1773
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
Png is the team that has taken great strides forward in all the right ways since the last WC.
Most sides have improved a bit, but only PNG are doing it by building from the ground up in PNG.
Re: Which is your 2nd team in the World Cup?
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 4:07 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4567
Location: Carcassonne, France
My first team is France.

So my second team is PNG.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Which is your 2nd team in the World Cup?
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:43 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5465
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
My first team is France.

So my second team is PNG.


You've written that as if its a given! Why couldn't your second team be Tonga for example?
Mac out!

