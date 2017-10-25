WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrea Jenkins

Andrea Jenkins
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:25 pm
ricardo07
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2009 8:29 am
Posts: 172
Location: Walton, Wakefield
Let's get the public enquiry on.

I for one will not be voting labour in the local elections. This will be the first time ever

I feel that I can not trust a word that is said by the leader of this council, his cronies from outside this city, his business associates and his preference for a recent chairman of a charitable trust that has currently gone to ground.

There is something very fishy that needs exposing and I for one have been encouraged by the call for a public meeting.

If any one has anything to hide, I suspect that they will not wish to attend.
Re: Andrea Jenkins
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:59 pm
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1547
ricardo07 wrote:
Let's get the public enquiry on.

Can’t happen if legal action is to take place. Anyway the place it was supposed to be held in has just gone bust.
Re: Andrea Jenkins
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:45 am
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17910
I wonder if with announcement to get a public meeting going she had some info that this was coming from the council
Re: Andrea Jenkins
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:08 am
Sandal Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3081
snowie wrote:
I wonder if with announcement to get a public meeting going she had some info that this was coming from the council


Don't think so. She had been wanting to organise a public meeting for months but we have been holding her back whilst trying to negotiate a solution.
Re: Andrea Jenkins
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:21 am
spookDU2018

Joined: Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:52 pm
Posts: 8
Sandal Cat wrote:
Don't think so. She had been wanting to organise a public meeting for months but we have been holding her back whilst trying to negotiate a solution.

Pollies do have a knack of getting the inside track on the oppositions plans...
Re: Andrea Jenkins
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:09 pm
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10737
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Clearly there have been leaks given the sudden turn in opinion over the last week or so. Political manoeuvring at its worst.
1/10
Re: Andrea Jenkins
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:13 pm
BOJ042
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 105
wasn't there a public meeting about the ground 10 and 20 years ago !! that worked well!!! take the cash and relocate to NEW YORK!!!! Start Spreading the news!!!!

Users browsing this forum: alegend, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, BOJ042, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, fun time frankie, Google [Bot], Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, LyndsayGill, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, madkeentrin, Manuel, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, Shifty Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, Tharg The Mighty, The Avenger, TrinityDave, vastman, wakeytrin, westgaterunner, Willzay, wrenthorpecat and 244 guests

