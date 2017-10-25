WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrea Jenkins

Andrea Jenkins
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:25 pm
ricardo07 User avatar
Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2009 8:29 am
Posts: 172
Location: Walton, Wakefield
Let's get the public enquiry on.

I for one will not be voting labour in the local elections. This will be the first time ever

I feel that I can not trust a word that is said by the leader of this council, his cronies from outside this city, his business associates and his preference for a recent chairman of a charitable trust that has currently gone to ground.

There is something very fishy that needs exposing and I for one have been encouraged by the call for a public meeting.

If any one has anything to hide, I suspect that they will not wish to attend.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:59 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1535
ricardo07 wrote:
Let's get the public enquiry on.

Can’t happen if legal action is to take place. Anyway the place it was supposed to be held in has just gone bust.

