As mentioned on the 'Probable Ins/Outs' thread.

https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/10/2 ... ions-deal/
Safe to say you've probably got a better team than Toronto now? Still think you'll finish top and them 2nd.
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.
I thinks its safe to say we've probably got the fastest Props going with Vaivai and Acton. Exciting times ahead again..

Welcome Patty.
I can't remember which thread I read that we still needed more grunt. Well we just got that for sure in this guy. Think young Fuifui. Fan favorite for sure :)
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"

