Wakefield Trinity
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:18 pm
propforward 2338
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 705
Trinity having trouble with local council over ground re development again
Re: Wakefield Trinity
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:21 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16024
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
What a surprise, 20th anniversary coming soon
Re: Wakefield Trinity
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:25 pm
propforward 2338
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 705
maurice wrote:
What a surprise, 20th anniversary coming soon

Whatever happened to the ruling that all SL clubs had a ground fit to play SL rugby
Re: Wakefield Trinity
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:32 pm
shadrack
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 7:24 pm
Posts: 49
Location: westleigh
propforward 2338 wrote:
Whatever happened to the ruling that all SL clubs had a ground fit to play SL rugby

only applies to selective clubs.lets wait and see what happens once headingley has been dragged out of the 19th century.

