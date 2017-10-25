WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Ticket Farce

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Season Ticket Farce

Post a reply
Season Ticket Farce
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:49 pm
wigsey Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Nov 15, 2006 1:33 pm
Posts: 924
The ticket office can only renew one ticket at a time due to "problems with the ticketing system"

What a farce. So if you want to renew four tickets you have to stay on the line for 1/2 an hour and make four separate payments. At which point no doubt the credit card company will decline the transaction for being dodgy as you have had 4 payments of the same amount to the same suppler.

It's all great promoting the season tickets all over the place but it would be better if you could actually buy them !

Online meanwhile you can buy a new ticket but not renew an old one.

Well done giants
Re: Season Ticket Farce
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 4:06 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13308
Location: Huddersfield
i renewed my old one online, no problem

when you log into your account on the website its reserved for you, just have to choose the option to buy :thumb:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Run leroy , run !, wigsey and 45 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,2361,88576,3174,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM