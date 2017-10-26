WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season tickets

Re: Season tickets
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:33 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 179
maurice wrote:
You don't get anymore fans with cheap tickets, same as no kids want to wear market trainers. Look at Huddersfield 2017, £99 a season ticket and drew less than Leigh at £250


Disagree.

Sticking posts in the ground and announcing KO time is a stalwart of RL marketing over the years and no matter if the tickets are free or £50, the only people who will go are the ones who want to go.....something has to change if we are to grow our audience.

The trick is attracting new fans to games and then getting those newbies to come back and I would say that discounting entrance, with the plan to connect with those fans and get them back, gradually getting them into the habit and then offering a cheaper option for the season is far better than charging top dollar and shouting about how we are the self declared Greatest Game....when the reality is we are in competition with so much to attract any disposable income folk may have and we need to up our game if we are to compete.

Wigan sold an entire stand of tickets to Heinz for the visit of Harlequins RL a few years back......as a result of that initiative, Heinz became an associate sponsor of the competition for a few years. Clubs need to up their game and regardless of if the ST's are £99 or £250, they need to do something to sell more of them...Huddersfield's issue wasn't the price of ST's, but the way they marketed them whilst Leigh were back in the top flight for the first time in over a decade and therefore they could have charged £500 and still sold more...HKR are a great example, selling more in the 2nd tier than the previous year in SL.......because they marketed themselves to a standstill!
Re: Season tickets
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:42 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16039
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
brearley84 wrote:
what was leighs average for 2017 btw? huddersfield's was 5873.

in 2016 it was £120.. that was the early bird offer, was £235 therafter.

2017 huddersfield season passes are £305 but early bird offer which ends soon is £125.

id pay more but not complaining!

could give them away for free and some people still wouldnt come watch rugby league.... football on the other hand...


Leigh averaged just over 6500 in 2017.
Re: Season tickets
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:08 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13315
Location: Huddersfield
maurice wrote:
Leigh averaged just over 6500 in 2017.


cheers for that.

enjoy the championship next season again.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Season tickets
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:27 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1127
maurice wrote:
Leigh averaged just over 6500 in 2017.

But how many of those were away supporters? I suspect a decent proportion.
Previous

