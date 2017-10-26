maurice wrote: You don't get anymore fans with cheap tickets, same as no kids want to wear market trainers. Look at Huddersfield 2017, £99 a season ticket and drew less than Leigh at £250

Disagree.Sticking posts in the ground and announcing KO time is a stalwart of RL marketing over the years and no matter if the tickets are free or £50, the only people who will go are the ones who want to go.....something has to change if we are to grow our audience.The trick is attracting new fans to games and then getting those newbies to come back and I would say that discounting entrance, with the plan to connect with those fans and get them back, gradually getting them into the habit and then offering a cheaper option for the season is far better than charging top dollar and shouting about how we are the self declared Greatest Game....when the reality is we are in competition with so much to attract any disposable income folk may have and we need to up our game if we are to compete.Wigan sold an entire stand of tickets to Heinz for the visit of Harlequins RL a few years back......as a result of that initiative, Heinz became an associate sponsor of the competition for a few years. Clubs need to up their game and regardless of if the ST's are £99 or £250, they need to do something to sell more of them...Huddersfield's issue wasn't the price of ST's, but the way they marketed them whilst Leigh were back in the top flight for the first time in over a decade and therefore they could have charged £500 and still sold more...HKR are a great example, selling more in the 2nd tier than the previous year in SL.......because they marketed themselves to a standstill!