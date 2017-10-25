I know this is all Super League chat; but Doncaster have reduced theirs from £130 in 2017 to £60 in 2016 (reducing to £50, £40 and £30 if they sell 500, 750 or 1000 respectively). I know similar has been done by other clubs before with varying success. If they do sell 1000 (which I don't think they will to be honest) at a match entrance of £15 that makes it just the cost of two games. I do know plenty of people who have never had season tickets before who are getting them, including those who have been to no or only a few games before. Also some Super League fans who live in Doncaster but glory support other sides who have though they may as well



The rationale was, as the club are making enough from commercial, sponsors etc they'd rather try and get more bums on seats.