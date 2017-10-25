WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season tickets

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Season tickets

Post a reply
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:03 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 174
j.c wrote:
Shocking use of sky money by some of the sl clubs.
Absolute minimum for a season ticket for someone of working age should be £250,time the rfl acted & set a minimum price


I don't think having a minimum cost would do the game any favours. Unemployed folk or those on minimum wages shouldn't be prevented from watching the sport they want to. We are a working class sport unlike football ad therefore our ticket prices should reflect this.....let the wendyball fans pay top dollar for low grade entertainment if they want, but if it were up to me it would be £10 a game for ST's and £15 on the door capped......with under 16"s in for £5!
First you pack the stadiums, then you attract the sponsors who want access to those fans and then you can "creep" the prices north when the demand is there.
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:04 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16034
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
You don't get anymore fans with cheap tickets, same as no kids want to wear market trainers. Look at Huddersfield 2017, £99 a season ticket and drew less than Leigh at £250
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:06 pm
j.c Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6781
Call Me God wrote:
I don't think having a minimum cost would do the game any favours. Unemployed folk or those on minimum wages shouldn't be prevented from watching the sport they want to. We are a working class sport unlike football ad therefore our ticket prices should reflect this.....let the wendyball fans pay top dollar for low grade entertainment if they want, but if it were up to me it would be £10 a game for ST's and £15 on the door capped......with under 16"s in for £5!
First you pack the stadiums, then you attract the sponsors who want access to those fans and then you can "creep" the prices north when the demand is there.

Lots of people do overtime to pay for holidays,i domt see any difference if you want to watch professional sport.

Just to add,if we want to watch better quality then we should be aiming to pay the players as much as possible,manipulating attendance figures with cheap tickets isnt going to do that
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
Re: Season tickets
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:26 am
Jemmo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16609
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
I know this is all Super League chat; but Doncaster have reduced theirs from £130 in 2017 to £60 in 2016 (reducing to £50, £40 and £30 if they sell 500, 750 or 1000 respectively). I know similar has been done by other clubs before with varying success. If they do sell 1000 (which I don't think they will to be honest) at a match entrance of £15 that makes it just the cost of two games. I do know plenty of people who have never had season tickets before who are getting them, including those who have been to no or only a few games before. Also some Super League fans who live in Doncaster but glory support other sides who have though they may as well

The rationale was, as the club are making enough from commercial, sponsors etc they'd rather try and get more bums on seats.
Re: Season tickets
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:29 am
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14864
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Unfortunately the clubs are businesses and they will charge as little or as much as they feel their customers are willing to pay.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: Season tickets
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:07 am
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4792
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
£260 at Cas Tigers rising to £283 after end of December for standing. Worth every penny! Any SL club selling ST's at less than £250 are under-selling the game and the fabulous product we have.
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
Re: Season tickets
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:06 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35520
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Tigerade wrote:
£260 at Cas Tigers rising to £283 after end of December for standing. Worth every penny! Any SL club selling ST's at less than £250 are under-selling the game and the fabulous product we have.


£212 members renewal price for standing in the south stand at warrington, rising to £255
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Season tickets
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:30 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1907
I am part of the Rovers Forever scheme which means you pay a monthly DD all year round and it renews itself automatically. It works out that I pay approximately £216 for my season ticket and that covers the super 8s fixtures too which works out approximately £15-£16 per home game. A standard match day ticket is about £24 iirc
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, bramleyrhino, DGM, g_balls, Jemmo, Levrier, Lord Byron, maurice, nathancroucher, Noel Cleal, Nothus, onlyanorthernsoul, Rhinoshaund III, rollin thunder, roopy, Salford red all over, secondstanza, Solly, Sthelens RLFC, TimperleySaint, yorksguy1865 and 197 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,6822,09276,3174,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM