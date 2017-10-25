|
j.c wrote:
Shocking use of sky money by some of the sl clubs.
Absolute minimum for a season ticket for someone of working age should be £250,time the rfl acted & set a minimum price
I don't think having a minimum cost would do the game any favours. Unemployed folk or those on minimum wages shouldn't be prevented from watching the sport they want to. We are a working class sport unlike football ad therefore our ticket prices should reflect this.....let the wendyball fans pay top dollar for low grade entertainment if they want, but if it were up to me it would be £10 a game for ST's and £15 on the door capped......with under 16"s in for £5!
First you pack the stadiums, then you attract the sponsors who want access to those fans and then you can "creep" the prices north when the demand is there.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:04 pm
You don't get anymore fans with cheap tickets, same as no kids want to wear market trainers. Look at Huddersfield 2017, £99 a season ticket and drew less than Leigh at £250
Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:06 pm
Call Me God wrote:
I don't think having a minimum cost would do the game any favours. Unemployed folk or those on minimum wages shouldn't be prevented from watching the sport they want to. We are a working class sport unlike football ad therefore our ticket prices should reflect this.....let the wendyball fans pay top dollar for low grade entertainment if they want, but if it were up to me it would be £10 a game for ST's and £15 on the door capped......with under 16"s in for £5!
First you pack the stadiums, then you attract the sponsors who want access to those fans and then you can "creep" the prices north when the demand is there.
Lots of people do overtime to pay for holidays,i domt see any difference if you want to watch professional sport.
Just to add,if we want to watch better quality then we should be aiming to pay the players as much as possible,manipulating attendance figures with cheap tickets isnt going to do that
Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:26 am
I know this is all Super League chat; but Doncaster have reduced theirs from £130 in 2017 to £60 in 2016 (reducing to £50, £40 and £30 if they sell 500, 750 or 1000 respectively). I know similar has been done by other clubs before with varying success. If they do sell 1000 (which I don't think they will to be honest) at a match entrance of £15 that makes it just the cost of two games. I do know plenty of people who have never had season tickets before who are getting them, including those who have been to no or only a few games before. Also some Super League fans who live in Doncaster but glory support other sides who have though they may as well
The rationale was, as the club are making enough from commercial, sponsors etc they'd rather try and get more bums on seats.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:29 am
Unfortunately the clubs are businesses and they will charge as little or as much as they feel their customers are willing to pay.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:07 am
£260 at Cas Tigers rising to £283 after end of December for standing. Worth every penny! Any SL club selling ST's at less than £250 are under-selling the game and the fabulous product we have.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:06 am
Tigerade wrote:
£260 at Cas Tigers rising to £283 after end of December for standing. Worth every penny! Any SL club selling ST's at less than £250 are under-selling the game and the fabulous product we have.
£212 members renewal price for standing in the south stand at warrington, rising to £255
Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:30 am
I am part of the Rovers Forever scheme which means you pay a monthly DD all year round and it renews itself automatically. It works out that I pay approximately £216 for my season ticket and that covers the super 8s fixtures too which works out approximately £15-£16 per home game. A standard match day ticket is about £24 iirc
