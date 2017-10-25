WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season tickets

Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:03 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 174
j.c wrote:
Shocking use of sky money by some of the sl clubs.
Absolute minimum for a season ticket for someone of working age should be £250,time the rfl acted & set a minimum price


I don't think having a minimum cost would do the game any favours. Unemployed folk or those on minimum wages shouldn't be prevented from watching the sport they want to. We are a working class sport unlike football ad therefore our ticket prices should reflect this.....let the wendyball fans pay top dollar for low grade entertainment if they want, but if it were up to me it would be £10 a game for ST's and £15 on the door capped......with under 16"s in for £5!
First you pack the stadiums, then you attract the sponsors who want access to those fans and then you can "creep" the prices north when the demand is there.
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:04 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16031
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
You don't get anymore fans with cheap tickets, same as no kids want to wear market trainers. Look at Huddersfield 2017, £99 a season ticket and drew less than Leigh at £250
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:06 pm
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6781
Call Me God wrote:
I don't think having a minimum cost would do the game any favours. Unemployed folk or those on minimum wages shouldn't be prevented from watching the sport they want to. We are a working class sport unlike football ad therefore our ticket prices should reflect this.....let the wendyball fans pay top dollar for low grade entertainment if they want, but if it were up to me it would be £10 a game for ST's and £15 on the door capped......with under 16"s in for £5!
First you pack the stadiums, then you attract the sponsors who want access to those fans and then you can "creep" the prices north when the demand is there.

Lots of people do overtime to pay for holidays,i domt see any difference if you want to watch professional sport.

Just to add,if we want to watch better quality then we should be aiming to pay the players as much as possible,manipulating attendance figures with cheap tickets isnt going to do that
