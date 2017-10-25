j.c wrote: Shocking use of sky money by some of the sl clubs.

Absolute minimum for a season ticket for someone of working age should be £250,time the rfl acted & set a minimum price

I don't think having a minimum cost would do the game any favours. Unemployed folk or those on minimum wages shouldn't be prevented from watching the sport they want to. We are a working class sport unlike football ad therefore our ticket prices should reflect this.....let the wendyball fans pay top dollar for low grade entertainment if they want, but if it were up to me it would be £10 a game for ST's and £15 on the door capped......with under 16"s in for £5!First you pack the stadiums, then you attract the sponsors who want access to those fans and then you can "creep" the prices north when the demand is there.