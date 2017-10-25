GIANT DAZ wrote: Giants adult side on seating is £125, under 19's are £75 including a free shirt.

Is that cheap giveaway a few seasons back still biting you? Giving stuff away so cheap never works in the long run and takes an absolute age to get back to 'normal' prices and always backfires from a financial POV. We (Hull FC) were guilty of this ourselves at the beginning of the 2017 season. selling £2.50 tickets for first game of the season to pass holders to encourage their non passholders relatives/friends to turn up when we'd just seen our best season in 30 years, had pretty much zero impact on attendances over the season but essentially lost revenue.people who think £25 is too expensive for a match either buy a season pass and thus save an absolute shed load, pick and choose which games they go to and simply stump the £25 every now and again or complain and wait until there's an offer on/won't buy unless it's ridiculously cheap (see magic weekend as a prime example), there's far too many of the latter within the RL fan demographic.I get why some people can't afford to go to matches, finances for some dictate they have other priorities but the expectation that clubs should give tickets away single match or season tickets is just wrong.we only need look at the Stobart deal to see how giving something away for next to nothing diminishes its value!