Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 4:42 pm
Fully
Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2005 8:04 pm
Cas is £260 for a single adult but they have family options including kids which bring the price down (e.g. 2 Adults, 1 kid; 2 adults, 2 kids).

I would also suggest that when there's a larger demand, you can afford to charge less. It's common in most business practises. If a company is willing to buy more product they are going to get a better deal from the supplier if they buy in bulk than on smaller prices.

So Leeds can probably sell triple, maybe more, season tickets up front than Cas and have an average capacity 3-4k higher per week. That guaranteed revenue, plus higher hospitality, drives down prices.

For Cas, they're also having to charge higher prices to compete on a level playing field because of it. Most people are happy to pay higher prices when a team is winning.
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:18 pm
maurice
Record sales at Leigh so far, typical RL selling itself too cheap. It's your team folks use it or lose whichever it is
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:40 pm
GIANT DAZ
Giants adult side on seating is £125, under 19's are £75 including a free shirt.
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:44 pm
maurice
Then at some point commercial reality is needed and the fans object to the increase - madness
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:34 pm
Leigh more expensive than Leeds??? LOL that’s shocking! Is that true?

Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:47 pm
maurice
Lebron James wrote:
Leigh more expensive than Leeds??? LOL that’s shocking! Is that true?

Of course it's true, nobody gives a hoot about Leeds in Leyth and vice versa, plus we are all rich bar tenders unlike your good self ya moaning git
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:52 pm
maurice wrote:
w

Of course it's true, nobody gives a hoot about Leeds in Leyth and vice versa, plus we are all rich bar tenders unlike your good self ya moaning git



What? Sorry, I don’t understand what you just said

Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:56 pm
Shocking use of sky money by some of the sl clubs.
Absolute minimum for a season ticket for someone of working age should be £250,time the rfl acted & set a minimum price
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:09 pm
maurice
[quote="Lebron James"]What? Sorry, I don’t understand what you just said

Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:35 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Giants adult side on seating is £125, under 19's are £75 including a free shirt.

Is that cheap giveaway a few seasons back still biting you? Giving stuff away so cheap never works in the long run and takes an absolute age to get back to 'normal' prices and always backfires from a financial POV. We (Hull FC) were guilty of this ourselves at the beginning of the 2017 season. selling £2.50 tickets for first game of the season to pass holders to encourage their non passholders relatives/friends to turn up when we'd just seen our best season in 30 years, had pretty much zero impact on attendances over the season but essentially lost revenue.

people who think £25 is too expensive for a match either buy a season pass and thus save an absolute shed load, pick and choose which games they go to and simply stump the £25 every now and again or complain and wait until there's an offer on/won't buy unless it's ridiculously cheap (see magic weekend as a prime example), there's far too many of the latter within the RL fan demographic.
I get why some people can't afford to go to matches, finances for some dictate they have other priorities but the expectation that clubs should give tickets away single match or season tickets is just wrong.
we only need look at the Stobart deal to see how giving something away for next to nothing diminishes its value!
