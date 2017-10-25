|
I’ve noticed a few other clubs season ticket prices and Leeds must have one of the cheapest, if not the cheapest season tickets on offer. Even relegated Leigh are more expensive than Leeds. While it’s great for us I think other clubs are exploiting their own supporters for as much money as they can, and unlikely to attract new fans with the prices they’re asking.
Adult season tickets at Leeds are from £216, what is the price at your club?
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:03 pm
£190 for an adult at Wigan.
For a seat as well!
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:12 pm
Which for some games you'll use for 80 mins, whilst for others you'll vacate after 60
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:19 pm
Is the Leeds season ticket price a reflection of Headingly being a bit of a building site for the next couple of years ?
As in, have they kept the price down/reduced it a bit whilst the refurbishment is going on, as a concession to their fans because of the disruption ?
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:24 pm
An absolute bargain compared to the football championship. The mind boggles at how some don't realise RL fans have it easy compared to football prices.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:33 pm
Can't recall the Hull FC ones, but they are running a radio advert saying that you can pay £17 a month direct debit and get a season pass
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:33 pm
Really????
Looking on the Wigan Athletic website their 2017-18 earlybird prices were £249 for South Stand and £269 for East/West Stands, for 23 games.
Whereas the £190 South stand SL ticket gets you 15 games (11 home SL games and upto 4 Super 8 games).
Compare South Stand pirces:
Football £249 / 23 = £10.82/game
SL = £190 / 15 = £12.66 / game
Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:05 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:07 pm
£99 at London to stand which is most of the stadium
even in the bar when ts raining and still watch the game.
Wire Quin at work
Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:07 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Way more at Leeds Utd:https://www.leedsunited.com/tickets/seasontickets
