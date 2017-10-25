WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season tickets

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Season tickets

Post a reply
Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:46 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1114
I’ve noticed a few other clubs season ticket prices and Leeds must have one of the cheapest, if not the cheapest season tickets on offer. Even relegated Leigh are more expensive than Leeds. While it’s great for us I think other clubs are exploiting their own supporters for as much money as they can, and unlikely to attract new fans with the prices they’re asking.

Adult season tickets at Leeds are from £216, what is the price at your club?
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:03 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5751
£190 for an adult at Wigan.

For a seat as well!
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:12 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1461
Wigg'n wrote:
£190 for an adult at Wigan.

For a seat as well!


Which for some games you'll use for 80 mins, whilst for others you'll vacate after 60 ;-)
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:19 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1461
quote="Sir Kevin Sinfield"]I’ve noticed a few other clubs season ticket prices and Leeds must have one of the cheapest, if not the cheapest season tickets on offer. Even relegated Leigh are more expensive than Leeds. While it’s great for us I think other clubs are exploiting their own supporters for as much money as they can, and unlikely to attract new fans with the prices they’re asking.

Adult season tickets at Leeds are from £216, what is the price at your club?[/quote]

Is the Leeds season ticket price a reflection of Headingly being a bit of a building site for the next couple of years ?

As in, have they kept the price down/reduced it a bit whilst the refurbishment is going on, as a concession to their fans because of the disruption ?
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:24 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6732
Wigg'n wrote:
£190 for an adult at Wigan.

For a seat as well!


An absolute bargain compared to the football championship. The mind boggles at how some don't realise RL fans have it easy compared to football prices.
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:33 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5677
Can't recall the Hull FC ones, but they are running a radio advert saying that you can pay £17 a month direct debit and get a season pass
Re: Season tickets
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:33 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1461
Willzay wrote:
An absolute bargain compared to the football championship. The mind boggles at how some don't realise RL fans have it easy compared to football prices.


Really????

Looking on the Wigan Athletic website their 2017-18 earlybird prices were £249 for South Stand and £269 for East/West Stands, for 23 games.

Whereas the £190 South stand SL ticket gets you 15 games (11 home SL games and upto 4 Super 8 games).

Compare South Stand pirces:
Football £249 / 23 = £10.82/game
SL = £190 / 15 = £12.66 / game

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, DGM, downo, eric35, Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, Hillbilly_Red, Jimmythecuckoo, luke ShipleyRed, rhinos21, rollin thunder, RoverAndOut, Salford red all over, shinymcshine, Sir Kevin Sinfield, tikkabull, Wigg'n, Wildthing and 126 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,1811,72876,3174,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM