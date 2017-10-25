quote="Sir Kevin Sinfield"]I’ve noticed a few other clubs season ticket prices and Leeds must have one of the cheapest, if not the cheapest season tickets on offer. Even relegated Leigh are more expensive than Leeds. While it’s great for us I think other clubs are exploiting their own supporters for as much money as they can, and unlikely to attract new fans with the prices they’re asking.



Adult season tickets at Leeds are from £216, what is the price at your club?[/quote]



Is the Leeds season ticket price a reflection of Headingly being a bit of a building site for the next couple of years ?



As in, have they kept the price down/reduced it a bit whilst the refurbishment is going on, as a concession to their fans because of the disruption ?