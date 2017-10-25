Boyle was an experienced SL prop , also played at Championship level , he should be a good addition to our squad he is also said to be a leader .
We have also got 4 young players on loan from Hull , they cannot get game time at Hull but are highly thought of .
I too hope we sign a couple more players , I would like a prop & full back , time will tell .
Just hope we can sell the season tickets to new & old fans .
|