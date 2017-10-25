WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Season ticket sales news .

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC 2018 Season ticket sales news .

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Season ticket sales news .
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:33 pm
hally's hot air Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 109
Surprised we've only shifted 111 I was expecting at least double that, I cannot fault the offer but maybe challenge 350 might have been more realistic! I agree with tatty in that apart from harris the other signings are rather underwhelming but time will tell.
Re: 2018 Season ticket sales news .
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:56 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6860
Boyle was an experienced SL prop , also played at Championship level , he should be a good addition to our squad he is also said to be a leader .
We have also got 4 young players on loan from Hull , they cannot get game time at Hull but are highly thought of .

I too hope we sign a couple more players , I would like a prop & full back , time will tell .

Just hope we can sell the season tickets to new & old fans .
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AdamH, askernlad, BD20Cougar, bonaire, GeoffRoebuck, hally's hot air and 62 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,3512,19976,3174,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM