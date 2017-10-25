WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Free RLWC 2017 predict !

Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:12 am
gefrench Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Oct 24, 2017 11:51 am
Posts: 1
The French club Elite 1, Palau XIII, puts free and without advertising its prediction site for all the matches of the RLWC 2017 (http://www.broncos-palau13.com/pronostics).

All you need to do is register, choose a username, and a word will happen.

A ranking of all participants will be online as soon as the first results are entered.

Will you be claivoyant or diviner?

Challenge yourself with family, friends or colleagues! Only for the fun !

See you soon, i hope, Palau XIII Rugby League

