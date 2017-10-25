WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jeremy Corbyn

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Jeremy Corbyn

Post a reply
Jeremy Corbyn
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:11 am
Marcus's Bicycle Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 824
Has just wished the Rugby League team well at the World Cup during PMQ's :shock:

Did I hear right?
Re: Jeremy Corbyn
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:31 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4484
Location: Bradford
Makes sense really, the M62 corridor has some pivotal areas in terms of voting. It's no coincidence that Labour launched their gen election manifesto in Bradford (Tories launched theirs in Halifax) and Corbyn has recently been back to Shipley to an event.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, bullpower2014, CliffB08, DGM, Erik the not red, FlexWheeler, gefrench, Grimmy, kirkhall, le penguin, Lebron James, Marcus's Bicycle, MattyB, rollin thunder, steadygetyerboots-on, tttiger, Wilde 3 and 201 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,0921,81276,3174,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM