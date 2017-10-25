WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC17

RLWC17
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:06 am
djcool
Brought up in Parliament by the Prime Minister, I take it what's the rugby league parliamentary committee that reminded her
Re: RLWC17
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:24 pm
musson
Good to hear the PM mention us , looking forward to tomorrows match now, hope the boys give it there all, that's all we can ask
Re: RLWC17
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:00 pm
djcool
The Prime Minister said good luck to all the home Nations yet the leader of the opposition said good luck to the team, southerners really don't know rugby league do that
Re: RLWC17
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:03 pm
Egg Banjo
Cheeky half-back
djcool wrote:
The Prime Minister said good luck to all the home Nations yet the leader of the opposition said good luck to the team, southerners really don't know rugby league do that


Knowing about sport in general would mean that politicians are in touch with the common person, not something politicians are renowned for being
Re: RLWC17
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:29 am
M62 J30 TRINITY
Come on England

