Not been on for a while but the World Cup has brought me gagging for more Rugby, We have many players in this tournament not only for England. I reckon our best player might not be in that team.
England
Jonny Lomax
Mark Percival
James Roby
Alex Walmsley
Scotland
Luke Douglas
France
Theo Fages
Wales
Regan Grace
Morgan Knowles
Ben Morris
Ireland
Kyle Amor
England
Jonny Lomax
Mark Percival
James Roby
Alex Walmsley
Scotland
Luke Douglas
France
Theo Fages
Wales
Regan Grace
Morgan Knowles
Ben Morris
Ireland
Kyle Amor