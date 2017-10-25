WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints players at the world cup.

Saints players at the world cup.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:14 am
Dave Gorman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Sep 23, 2011 1:14 pm
Posts: 2764
Not been on for a while but the World Cup has brought me gagging for more Rugby, We have many players in this tournament not only for England. I reckon our best player might not be in that team.

England

Jonny Lomax
Mark Percival
James Roby
Alex Walmsley

Scotland

Luke Douglas

France

Theo Fages

Wales
Regan Grace
Morgan Knowles
Ben Morris

Ireland
Kyle Amor
Re: Saints players at the world cup.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:55 pm
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20423
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
This is a pretty impressive list, I wonder if Regan Grace would get a lookin on the England team if he weren't Welsh?
Image
Re: Saints players at the world cup.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:17 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30271
Kyle Amor is playing for the Bhoys.
Re: Saints players at the world cup.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:36 am
Dave Gorman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Sep 23, 2011 1:14 pm
Posts: 2764
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Kyle Amor is playing for the Bhoys.

Thanks Mr Gallery.

Return to St. Helens - saints.org.uk - Saints Heritage Site




