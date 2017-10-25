bonaire wrote: The club may feel they can release Washbrook given Dean Hadley is back and will cover everything Washy does for the club.

Turgut for me has been very disappointing and Downs is way off Super League quality so i see both these going out on loan.

Thats why i think we will add another big second row.It would also help having someone in place for next season given we may lose both Mini and Manu for 2019.

No way will Turgut go out on loan I thought he started the season well, but didn't kick on, still think he has good potential. Agree on Downs, might play the odd game off the bench though.It's ok saying we will sign someone, but who very little quality available with no non fed places, just look at Rovers English recruitment tovsee the lack of quality. I saw a list of players without clubs today and it was poor, ability wise only Hock would add something but he is a nightmare off the field. Could Radford tame him?