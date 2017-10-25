Dave K. wrote: I wouldn't unless they will improve us, maybe a mid season signing though.



With that side, it sill leaves Turgut, Masi, Washy, Fash and Downs as back up's.

The club may feel they can release Washbrook given Dean Hadley is back and will cover everything Washy does for the club.Turgut for me has been very disappointing and Downs is way off Super League quality so i see both these going out on loan.Thats why i think we will add another big second row.It would also help having someone in place for next season given we may lose both Mini and Manu for 2019.