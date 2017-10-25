Radders talking in this morning’s HDM about options at LF and that he intends to mix it up depending on the opposition
http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/ru ... ull-675564
Sounds like Sika might be his preference? Maybe go:
Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Minichiello
Hadley
Manu
Bowden
Paea
Green
Griffin
With Washy dropping down. Obviously Ellis is irreplaceable for many reasons but the bench does look slightly stronger than this year if anything and we still have Washy, Abdull, Fash, Matongo, Turgut to rotate.
