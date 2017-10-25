WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Loose forward

Loose forward
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:10 am
Mrs Barista
Radders talking in this morning’s HDM about options at LF and that he intends to mix it up depending on the opposition
http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/ru ... ull-675564

Sounds like Sika might be his preference? Maybe go:
Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Minichiello
Hadley
Bowden
Paea
Green
With Washy dropping down. Obviously Ellis is irreplaceable for many reasons but the bench does look slightly stronger than this year if anything and we still have Washy, Abdull, Fash, Matongo, Turgut to rotate.
Re: Loose forward
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:57 am
A unknown superstar
Surely Griffin will revert back to centre with Connor going to fullback seeing as Shaul is going to Castleford :lol:
I do like the look of Bowden, Paea and Green on the bench though. Watts, Manu, Bowden and Green have all played our version of 13 before, so plenty of rotation within the pack next season is likely.
Personally think I’d prefer Manu over Watts at 13 just to keep Watts’ minutes down (although we all know he can play big minutes).
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Re: Loose forward
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:22 am
Mrs Barista
A unknown superstar wrote:
Surely Griffin will revert back to centre with Connor going to fullback seeing as Shaul is going to Castleford :lol:
I do like the look of Bowden, Paea and Green on the bench though. Watts, Manu, Bowden and Green have all played our version of 13 before, so plenty of rotation within the pack next season is likely.
Personally think I’d prefer Manu over Watts at 13 just to keep Watts’ minutes down (although we all know he can play big minutes).

We’ll find out about Shaul on Monday I guess. :D As said that bench has plenty of size and hopefully impact - Bowden played very well 2nd half of last season and his metres after contact were great, and Paea I’d imagine will be used in short spells.
Re: Loose forward
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:36 pm
Id look at Abdul at LF in the pre season and maybe play him off the bench.

This would be my side

Taylor
Houghton
Green
Manu
Hadley
Watts

Mini
Bowden
Paea
Abdul
Re: Loose forward
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:52 pm
rodney_trotter
Where have the rumours of Shaul going to Castleford come from?!
Re: Loose forward
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:56 pm
rodney_trotter wrote:
Where have the rumours of Shaul going to Castleford come from?!


Some one making mischief on Twitter.

Someone editing the cas and Hull website to show an article to say he had signed, but they just changed the source code of the website which is pretty easy to do.
Re: Loose forward
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:04 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Some one making mischief on Twitter.

Someone editing the cas and Hull website to show an article to say he had signed, but they just changed the source code of the website which is pretty easy to do.


Someone else making mischief on the Rovers website stating they have signed Tommy Lee and Jordan Walne.
Re: Loose forward
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:36 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Id look at Abdul at LF in the pre season and maybe play him off the bench.

This would be my side

Taylor
Houghton
Green
Manu
Hadley
Watts

Mini
Bowden
Paea
Abdul



No doubt we will see Abdull at 13 at times during the season.
Like you i would rather see Watts at 13 and Dean Hadley starting which gives us the impact of Mini coming off the bench.
I think Chris Green will step up and be the surprise package of next season
Still think we will sign another second row for next season
Re: Loose forward
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:53 pm
Mrs Barista
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
Someone else making mischief on the Rovers website stating they have signed Tommy Lee and Jordan Walne.

Certainly sparked a very unpleasant reaction. Chairman having to ask that the fans give them a chance.

I do wonder about Abdull’s role next year and how much game time he can expect.

