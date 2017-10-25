|
So it seems, the RFL are looking at Odsal as a new HQ, along with other M62 locations. They already have a base in Salford, so clearly not thinking of moving there lock stock and barrel, to they would have said earlier. Plus issues with the few staff left,travelling to Salford everyday would likely negate that possibility.
This will be interesting. It is clear Chalmers et al, have development in mind but as we have seen over the decades, that will take BIG money. As it seems there are only two BIG money parties currently in RL, perhaps one of them is interested in making this sport truly global.
I was reviewing the plans for a Toronto Dome type development idea from the 90s recently, and although it had numerous problems, it was one of very many viable propositions, given the BIG money needed.
The RFL MUST do something over the next two years to get this sport moving up again. After yesterdays decision to discount RL as 'sport' by GAISF, on the eve of its biggest World Cup, this sport needs to be a global brand that will sell in Europe and North America. It needs stadia to suit.
Hopefully this is the start of the beginning of a whole new era?
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:01 am
|
It may be the start of a whole new era but whether Bradford will take part as a playing entity or simply admin centre still needs to be decided.
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:29 am
|
The super dome is finally coming!
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:36 am
|
Odsal would be the best for the RFL. I's one of the most central locations and straight off the motorway so easier access for clubs to get to for a disciplinary rather than trying to get in the middle of Leeds in rush hour. The RFL have also worked with the council previously who brought the RL museum to the city centre. I would be surprised if they don't end up here. Interesting how it will tie in with the redevelopment of Odsal. TObvious solution would be the council selling odsal for housing development (they get much needed houses built) and use the money to build a new stadium on Richard Dunns along with the RFL who build a shiny new headquarters with the sale money from the lease.
But we've heard it all before and look at the problems Wakey have had even though they got everything signed off 5 years ago. I'll believe it when i'm sat in it, but Chalmers certainly seems more determined then the previous lot and we have viable options as mentioned above.
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:52 am
|
I give up. GAISF? Global All Interesting Sports Foundation....?
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:39 am
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 12:00 pm
|
Clearly they are an important, high profile body then.....
Not sure I'm too interested in their opinion to be honest.
As for the RFL moving to Odsal, well who knows. It would hardly be a shock, though as they apparently own Rot Hall, it's maybe strange that they wish to move out and I have to wonder just what the motives are. It would certainly be more of a cash building opportunity to sell off a property in Leeds and re-locate to Bradford, though that logic for that applies to just about anywhere else, in truth. Odsal would have the double advantage of being both very central, on an east to west basis, and also virtually right on the motorway network. Not sure if the RFL's ownership of the primary lease for Odsal makes it more or less likely, or even if it's at all relevant but there is more than enough space within the footprint of the ground to build a very decent sized office for the governing body without impinging one iota on any new ground development.
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:48 pm
|
Clearly they want to move to Bradford because they are so well thought of in the city.
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:32 pm
|
|
