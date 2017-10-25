So it seems, the RFL are looking at Odsal as a new HQ, along with other M62 locations. They already have a base in Salford, so clearly not thinking of moving there lock stock and barrel, to they would have said earlier. Plus issues with the few staff left,travelling to Salford everyday would likely negate that possibility.

This will be interesting. It is clear Chalmers et al, have development in mind but as we have seen over the decades, that will take BIG money. As it seems there are only two BIG money parties currently in RL, perhaps one of them is interested in making this sport truly global.

I was reviewing the plans for a Toronto Dome type development idea from the 90s recently, and although it had numerous problems, it was one of very many viable propositions, given the BIG money needed.

The RFL MUST do something over the next two years to get this sport moving up again. After yesterdays decision to discount RL as 'sport' by GAISF, on the eve of its biggest World Cup, this sport needs to be a global brand that will sell in Europe and North America. It needs stadia to suit.

Hopefully this is the start of the beginning of a whole new era?